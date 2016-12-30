OHIO AIR MYSTERY Plane with 3 adults, 3 kids vanishes after takeoff

U.S. Coast Guard crews in Ohio were engaged in a desperate search Friday for a small plane that vanished shortly after takeoff — with three adults and three children on board.

The Columbus-bound Cessna Citation 525 departed Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland late Thursday night and disappeared from radar about two miles over Lake Erie. Why remains unclear.

The group on the plane apparently had just left the Cleveland Cavaliers game, officials told Fox 8.

Searchers had found no sign of any debris or the people aboard the plane as of Friday morning, the agency said. Coast Guard official James Cox in Buffalo, N.Y., also said no emergency beacon had been detected.

The plane was headed to Ohio State University Airport northwest of downtown Columbus. Cox said the plane is kept at a hangar at the airfield, but the six people aboard aren’t affiliated with OSU. Their names weren’t released, pending notification of their families.

Weather prevented a boat search overnight, but a U.S. Coast guard helicopter and a Canadian air crew were searching. A ship also was headed from Detroit to help.

The waters in the search area are about 50 feet deep, the Coast Guard said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.