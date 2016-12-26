Cleveland Cavaliers fans can’t pass up an opportunity to remind the Golden State Warriors of their historic meltdown in the Finals. Golden State became the first team in Finals history to surrender a 3-1 lead, which in turn ended Cleveland’s 52-year professional-title drought.

But it’s not just Cavs fans who enjoy jabbing at the Warriors. Cleveland-area newspaper The Morning Journal also couldn’t pass up the chance after Golden State blew a 14-point lead to Cleveland during the Cavs’ 109-108 victory Sunday.

The morning journal has no chill😂 pic.twitter.com/GoVUaSrqtr — Lindsey Llewellyn (@lindseyllewllew) December 26, 2016

Yes, even journalists in Ohio have a tough time forgetting how the Cavaliers derailed the team with the best regular-season record in NBA history.