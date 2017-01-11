Ohio parents charged in death of missing 5-year-old daughter

The parents of a 5-year-old Ohio girl were charged in connection to her death after the child was reported missing Monday.

Jackson Township police said the body of Ashley Zhao was found inside Ang’s Asian Cuisine, the restaurant her parents owned, “deceased and concealed.”

According to Fox 8 Cleveland, police believe the girl’s mother Ming Ming Chen struck her head “several times with her right fist,” resulting in her death.

Police said Liang Zhao, the girl’s father, saw that his daughter had “green fluid coming from her mouth” and he took her into the bathroom to get her cleaned up. When he saw that she was not breathing, he attempted to revive her but failed.

The parents had reported their daughter missing and told police they last saw their daughter in the back of the restaurant at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police arrested the pair on Tuesday. Chen was charged with murder and felonious assault. Zhao was charged with complicity to murder and complicity to commit felonious assault.

