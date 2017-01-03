Ohio State expected to name Kevin Wilson its new offensive coordinator

Former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson is expected to become Ohio State’s new offensive coordinator, a source told FOX Sports Tuesday.

The 55-year-old Wilson, who had spent a decade at Miami of Ohio and worked in the Big Ten at Northwestern and Indiana, led the Hoosiers to a 6-6 season this year before parting ways with the school in early December in the wake of an investigation into how the coach treated players. Last season, Wilson led the Hoosiers to the 2015 New Era Pinstripe Bowl, the program’s first postseason appearance since 2007, and his team became the fourth team in FBS history with a 3,500-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers and one 1,000-yard receiver in the same year, joining 2005 USC, 2008 Oklahoma (Wilson was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator then) and 2015 Southern Miss.

As Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator in 2008, Wilson’s offense smashed NCAA records by scoring 60 or more points in five straight games and 716 total points for the entire season to average more than 51 points per contest.

Earlier Tuesday, Ohio State tabbed former Chip Kelly protege Ryan Day to join the offensive staff as well.

