Ohio State flew to the Fiesta Bowl in this ridiculously lavish plane

The Ohio State Buckeyes traveled to the Fiesta Bowl in style – a ridiculous amount of style.

The team’s Twitter account chronicled the Buckeyes’ journey from Columbus to Phoenix on Monday. And let’s just say the players weren’t arguing over armrests, waiting in long lines for the only bathroom, struggling with a lack of leg room or mindlessly flipping through the in-flight magazines for entertainment.

Not a bad place to spend the next 4 hours 👌 ⭕️➡️✈️➡️🌵#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/Y7AR0FkPuz — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 26, 2016

The Buckeyes eventually landed, though the players might not have wanted to exit the palatial plane.

After several days of practice and final preparation, Ohio State will meet Clemson on Saturday with a trip to the national championship on the line.