Ohio State holds off Rutgers rally to win 70-64 in Big Ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Kam Williams had 23 points and Trevor Thompson added 15 points and 13 rebounds as Ohio State beat Rutgers 70-64 on Wednesday night.

Williams hit a 3-pointer and a subsequent foul shot to break a 62-62 tie at 1:05 after Rutgers had overcame a 12-point deficit. After Ohio State’s Jae-Sean Tate missed a pair of foul shots, Rutgers’ Deshawn Freeman tipped in a rebound to cut the lead to two, but the Scarlet Knights ran out of time.

Corey Sanders led Rutgers with 17 points but fouled out with just under five minutes left in the game. The Scarlet Knights (13-12, 2-10) lost their 10th Big Ten game of the season against a pair of conference wins.

Ohio State (15-10, 5-7 Big Ten) won its second straight and is still holding out hope it can get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing the cut last season.

UP NEXT:

Rutgers: Returns home for a game against Minnesota Saturday.

Ohio State: Plays at No. 21 Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

