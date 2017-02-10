Ohio State RB Tandem And Their Impactful NFL Careers

Two Ohio State backfield mates who became impactful NFL players.

Two Ohio State football players shared the same backfield on the 1961 national championship team. Both players went on to play on Super Bowl winning teams as a pro and each made a big impact on the NFL. One of them impacted the league before he was even in the NFL.

Paul Warfield played left halfback in coach Woody Hayes’ T Formation offense and Matt Snell was the right halfback for Ohio State in 1961. Warfield went on to have a Hall of Fame career as a wide receiver and was an important cog on the NFL’s only undefeated Super Bowl winning team. Matt Snell put on a show in his lone Super Bowl that shocked the professional football world.

First let’s take a look at the wide receiver whose stellar play was described as “Poetry in Motion”. Paul Warfield:

[embedded content]

Warfield made an impact on the NFL immediately for the Cleveland Browns. His rookie season he caught 52 passes for 920 yards and 9 touchdowns. That was in a day when NFL quarterbacks weren’t slinging the ball all over the field.

The Browns won the NFL Championship in 1964 and made it to the title game in four of Warfield’s first six seasons in the league. In 1968, he had 50 receptions and set his career highs in receiving yards (1,067) and touchdowns (12). After Warfield had another outstanding season in 1969, came the trade that broke Browns fans’ hearts.

In 1970, Cleveland traded Warfield to Miami for the rights to draft quarterback Mike Phipps. The Browns players were aging, Phipps never became a star and Cleveland began their slide soon after the trade.

Down south, new head coach Don Shula was building Miami into one of the greatest teams in NFL history, and Paul Warfield was instrumental in the Dolphins’ success.

Coach Shula was developing a rushing attack that was second to none and had most of the pieces in place. Fullback Larry Csonka and halfbacks Jim Kiick and Mercury Morris were already on the roster. He needed a deep threat to loosen up opposing defenses and he couldn’t have found a better one than Paul Warfield.

Warfield’s reception total dropped to 25 his first year in Miami, but he averaged an unbelievable 25.1 yards per catch. The defense always had to account for him or the Dolphins could have a one play drive at any time.

Miami’s improved to 10-4 in 1970 and made the playoffs. They were AFC Champions the following year losing to the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Bowl. And then, there was the magical undefeated season of 1972.

While the Dolphins were becoming the first and only Super Bowl winner to go undefeated, Warfield posted his seventh consecutive season averaging over 20 yards per reception. His big play ability in the passing game loosened up opposing defenses so well, it allowed Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris to be the first teammates in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards apiece in a season.

The Dolphins repeated as Super Bowl champions in 1973. Following the 1974 season, Warfield jumped to the newly formed World Football League, but returned to the NFL in 1976 to play his final two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Paul Warfield’s career stats are impressive to say the least. He caught 427 passes for 8,565 yards and 85 touchdowns. His 20.1 yards per catch average is tied for the fourth best ever in the NFL.

In 1983, Warfield was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Woody Hayes’ Ohio State halfback turned wide receiver really did become “Poetry in Motion”. And Paul Warfield certainly made a big impact in the NFL.

The performance by this next guy helped change the way people viewed the Super Bowl forever.

Matt Snell:

Matt Snell played right halfback for Woody Hayes in the 1961 season, teaming up with Paul Warfield and fullback Bob Ferguson in the Ohio State backfield. He played defensive end his junior year but moved back to offense and played fullback as a senior.

Like Warfield, Snell was chosen in the first round of the draft but not by an NFL team. It was by the New York Jets in the AFL.

Snell had an outstanding rookie season, rushing for 948 yards, 5 touchdowns and totaling 1,341 yards from scrimmage. Statistically It was to be his best season of his career but not even close to being his biggest accomplishment.

Snell was a solid all-purpose running back who regularly totaled 850-1000 yards per season from scrimmage, and was a good fit in the Joe Namath led passing attack. The Jets developed into a very good team and upset the Oakland Raiders in the 1968 AFL Championship Game to earn the right to play in Super Bowl III. That gave Matt Snell the chance to shine.

The NFL champion Green Bay Packers dominated the AFL champions in the first two Super Bowls (AFL-NFL World Championship Game). The Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 and then the Oakland Raiders 33-14. Everyone expected the NFL champion Baltimore Colts to defeat the Jets handily as well.

The Colts were coming off a 13-1 regular season and were considered one of the greatest NFL teams ever. They were an 18 point favorite over the Jets.

If New York were to have any chance at all to stay with Baltimore, it was assumed that Namath would need to have a big passing day. There was no way the Jets could run the ball against the strong front seven of the Colts. But that’s just what the New York did.

Namath only attempted 28 passes, completing 17 for 206 yards. But he handed the ball to Snell 30 times and the former Buckeye rushed for 121 yards and a score.

They were tough yards against a great defense as Snell’s longest gain was only 14 yards. His four yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave the Jets a 7-0 lead and they went on to win 16-7.

The magnitude of that win can’t really be described to someone too young to remember the game. The merger between the two leagues was set to happen prior to the 1970 season, but nobody thought the AFL teams could compete with the NFL.

The AFL was thought by many to just be a pass happy league with names on the backs of their jerseys and goal posts on the back of the endzone. The league was thought to be soft until Matt Snell ran over the Baltimore Colts.

The perception of the AFL, later to become the AFC, changed after New York went toe to toe with Baltimore and won. NFL vs AFL was now a rivalry.

Pro football fans started paying attention to the Super Bowl after the Jets victory. The game wouldn’t even sell out before and it had a relatively small TV audience. Super Bowl III was the cornerstone for what has become the nation’s most watched sporting event.

Matt Snell had a fine career but he wasn’t inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame like Paul Warfield. But with his performance in Super bowl III, the point could be made Snell had a bigger impact on the NFL than his former backfield mate.

The two players share one thing in common. Each was named to the Ohio State All-Century Football Team in 2000 at a position they only played one season for the Buckeyes. Snell was chosen as a defensive end, and Warfield at the wide receiver position he played as a senior.

Ohio State teammates Paul Warfield and Matt Snell were champions in both college and the pros. And they really were two of the all-time Buckeye greats.

