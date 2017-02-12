Ohio State Recruiting: Small D Line Group But A Good One

Urban Meyer has couple of 4 star tackles and a 5 star defensive end in the 2017 Ohio State recruiting class.

There were only three defensive linemen in the 2017 Ohio State recruiting class, but all have the potential to be impact players for the Buckeyes. Probably at least two of them will be playing on Saturdays next season.

Chase Young was a 5 star recruit and the only defensive end in the class. Haskell Garrett and Jerron Cage were 4 star defensive tackles.

In the 247Sports Composite rankings, Young was the No. 2 weak-side defensive end, Garrett the No. 6 and Cage the No. 6 and 14 defensive tackles respectively. Let’s look at the lone DE first.

Chase Young is 6-5 250 pounds and a beast at getting after the quarterback. With all of the terrific high school players in the Army All-American Bowl, Young was one of the players who stood out among the rest.

[embedded content]

Young was a top 10 overall recruit and I expect him to play his freshman year even with the talented, and crowded, DE group at Ohio State. He will be groomed for the following season when the Buckeyes will probably lose three defensive ends to the NFL.

[embedded content]

More from Scarlet and Game

Haskell Garrett is a 6-2, 288 pound DT and ranked as the No. 70 overall player in the country. He was a teammate of quarterback Tate Martell at Bishop Gorman High School, the USA Today National High school Champions. Garrett was the man in the middle of the line as the Gaels held their opponents under 10 points a game while facing some of the best high school teams in the nation.

Jerron Cage is 6-1.5, 275 pounds and rated the No. 170 player overall in the 2017 class. Cage is a home-grown product who played his high school ball at Winston Woods High School in Cincinnati.

From what I have heard about the young man, he appears to be one of those quick defensive linemen who gets penetration into the backfield, and Urban Meyer loves those kind of guys. Cage has the potential to be a really good one.

It is a smaller group of defensive linemen than usual for an Ohio State recruiting class but all three players are fine additions to coach Larry Johnson’s crew. I see Young playing as a true freshman and at least one of the tackles seeing the field next season.

This article originally appeared on