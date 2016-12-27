Ohio State to celebrate Ezekiel Elliott in unique manner

Ohio State University knows how to pay tribute to former Buckeye football greats.

The school tweeted on Tuesday one of its play calling cards for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl matchup with Clemson.

What better way to honor the Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott than to showcase his touchdown celebration into the Salvation Army kettle.

New addition to the play call cards this week. We see you trying to sneak back here @EzekielElliott 😂#DevelopedHere #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/YGY4jUE2Pl — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 27, 2016

Wonder if Clemson will think it tips a running play?