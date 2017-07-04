Ohio trooper fatally shoots knife-wielding man ‘covered in blood’

An Ohio state trooper shot and killed a knife-wielding man “covered in blood” who rammed his car into the trooper’s patrol vehicle early Tuesday.

Authorities subsequently identified the man as a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman near Cincinnati who had been killed a little more than an hour earlier.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers said the shooting occurred a little after 1 a.m., Tuesday in Vandalia, just north of Dayton.

The trooper was writing a ticket for a driver who ran a red light when another car rammed into the back of the cruiser, Sellers told WRGT-TV.

Sellers said the driver of the ramming car got out, covered in blood and “brandishing a knife.” He advanced toward the trooper, who told him to drop the knife, Sellers said.

“The man continued to disregard verbal commands and lunged at the trooper with the knife extended,” Sellers said. He said the trooper fired one shot, hitting the man. Emergency vehicles were called, but the man died at the scene.

The man was identified as Dana Dubose, 36, of Cincinnati. Police said he was suspected in the fatal stabbing of a 32-year-old woman just before midnight Monday.

Police are investigating whether this is a case of suicide by cop, WRGT reported.

“It felt like he was practically prompting the cop to kill me, kill me, is what it seems like,” Cody Allwood, a witness, told WRGT.

State corrections records show Dubose had served prison time for domestic violence and related charges.

The trooper’s name wasn’t immediately released. Police said he was recovering from injuries. He is also reportedly on administrative leave — as is protocol.

The investigation was continuing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.