Oil prices fell Friday to finish near a two-week low, pressured by growth in U.S. production and data showing a weekly climb in the number of domestic rigs drilling for oil. For the week, the price for U.S. benchmark oil lost 3.9%, the sixth such decline in seven weeks. August West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.29, or 2.8%, to settle at $44.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange for the session.

