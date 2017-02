The United States Oil Fund (NYSEArca: USO), which tracks West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, and the United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEArca: BNO), which tracks Brent crude oil futures, rallied in late 2016 on news the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was moving to reduce production. OPEC has already agreed to reduce output…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below