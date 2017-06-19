Oil Futures End Lower; Unable To Shake Off Supply Worries

Oil futures ended lower Monday after a rebound effort fizzled out, leaving crude to succumb to supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery on the New York Mercanctile Exchange fell 54 cents, or 1.2%, to close at $44.20 a barrel. Natural gas futures also fell sharply after extended weather forecasts pointed to a return to normal to below-normal temperatures for much of the U.S. July natural-gas futures dropped 4.7% to close at $2.894 per million British thermal units.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.