Oil Futures Logs Lowest Finish In Almost 3 Weeks

Oil futures extended its losses into a second session Tuesday, sending prices to their lowest finish in almost three weeks. “The long side of the oil trade has become extremely crowded recently on OPEC compliance bets,” said Tyler Richey, co-editor of The 7:00’s Report. March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 84 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $52.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest finish since Jan. 19, according to FactSet data.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.