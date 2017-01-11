Oil Futures Pare Gains After EIA Reports Larger-than-expected Rise In U.S. Crude Supplies

Oil futures pared earlier gains Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic crude-oil supplies rose much more than expected. Crude stockpiles climbed by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 6. The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a rise of 1.5 million barrels, according to sources, while analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a climb of 1.75 million barrels. Gasoline supplies rose by 5 million barrels and distillate stockpiles jumped up by 8.4 million barrels, according to the EIA. February crude was up 11 cents, or 0.2%, at $50.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, compared with $51.35 before the data.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.