Oil futures fell sharply for a second straight session Tuesday, with prices logging their lowest settlement in over a month, pressured by growing concerns over the potential for rising global crude output despite the recent pact among major producers to cut production. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.14, or 2.2%, to settle at $50.82 a barrel–the lowest finish since Dec. 7, according to FactSet data.

