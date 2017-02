Oil futures climbed Friday after the International Energy Agency lifted its forecast for global crude demand, but prices finished just 3 cents above the week-ago settlement. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $53.86 a barrel. That was the highest finish since Feb. 1, but prices barely gained from last Friday’s settlement of $56.83, according to FactSet data.

