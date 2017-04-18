Oil Prices End Lower For a Second Session In a Row

Oil prices fell Tuesday, building on losses seen a day earlier. Prices held ground at their lowest level in more than a week, with traders showing concern that recent data point to the likelihood of further growth in U.S. crude production. Expectations that Saudi Arabia and Russia are sticking to their pledge to cut output, however, kept losses for oil prices in check. May West Texas Intermediate crude shed 24 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $52.41 a barrel.

