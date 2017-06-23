Oil Prices Mark Longest Streak Of Weekly Losses Since 2015

Oil prices rose Friday, buoyed by ongoing high compliance among major oil producers with an output-cut agreement. But prices still fell for a fifth-straight week–the longest streak of weekly declines since 2015, as traders continued to fret over rising output from the U.S. August West Texas Intermediate crude added 27 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $43.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost about 4.4% for the week.

