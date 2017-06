Oil prices rose Thursday, recouping only small portion of the more than 2% decline they saw as strong U.S. crude output remained a key concern. The energy market will get a weekly update on the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil on Friday. August WTI crude tacked on 21 cents, or 0.5%, to settle $42.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange following two straight sessions of declines.

