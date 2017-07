Oil prices settled with a loss of more than 4% Wednesday–their largest such decline in a month. Prices pulled back on the heels of eight-straight sessions of gains on reports of a rise in monthly crude exports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and news that Russia has ruled out deeper OPEC-led production cuts. August WTI crude fell $1.94, or 4.1%, to settle $45.13 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

