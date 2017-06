Oil prices climbed Tuesday for a fourth session in a row, as analyst forecasts pointed to a weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies. The market predicts that output disruptions caused by Tropical Storm Cindy will contribute an inventory decline for last week. August West Texas Intermediate crude added 86 cents, or 2%, to settle at $44.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

