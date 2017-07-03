Oil Tallies Longest Streak Of Session Gains Since 2010

Oil prices climbed Monday for an eighth session in a row–the longest such run of gains since the 10-session rise ended on Jan. 6, 2010, according to data from Dow Jones. Prices got a boost from the first decline in the number of active U.S. oil rigs in 24 weeks, as well as recent data showing a weekly fall in domestic crude production. August West Texas Intermediate crude added $1.03, or 2.2%, to settle at $47.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

