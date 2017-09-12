Oil will keep flowing, but UN sanctions hit Pyongyang hard

North Korea will be feeling the pain of new United Nations sanctions targeting some of its biggest remaining foreign revenue streams. But the Security Council eased off the biggest target of all: the oil the North needs to stay alive, and to fuel its million-man military.

Though the United States had proposed a complete ban, the sanctions by the U.N. Security Council to punish North Korea for its sixth nuclear test cap Pyongyang’s annual imports of crude oil at the same level they have been for the past 12 months: an estimated 4 million barrels.

The import of refined petroleum products is also limited. Some experts, however, doubt the oil and fuel component on the sanctions will have much impact.

The measures were approved unanimously on Monday.