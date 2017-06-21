Considering he was the NHL’s only 100-point scorer this past season, Connor McDavid had great odds of taking home an honor or two at Wednesday’s NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Though not all of the accolades the newly-minted Ted Lindsay Award winner for Most Outstanding Player received on Wednesday were relegated to shiny trophies.

The Edmonton Oilers captain was also announced as the cover athlete of EA Sports’ upcoming “NHL 18” video game on Wednesday.

“Representing NHL 18 as the cover athlete is an incredible honor,” McDavid said in a statement. “I’ve played EA SPORTS NHL every year since I was kid. To appear on the cover, something that has been done previously by so many players that I respect and admire, is very exciting.”

The choice is somewhat of a no-brainer for EA. McDavid, 20, is one of the league’s most exciting young superstars and is coming off an outstanding season for the Oilers in which he scored 30 goals and recorded 70 assists.

The announcement was made during the awards ceremony in Vegas, where the debut trailer for the video game was also released:

[embedded content]

“NHL 18” will be available Sept. 15, 2017.