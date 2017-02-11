OKC Thunder fans boo Kevin Durant during pregame warmups

With Kevin Durant playing in Oklahoma City for the first time with the Warriors, OKC Thunder fans let the boos rain down during his pregame warmups.

With Kevin Durant back in town to face his former team for the first time since joining the Golden State Warriors, it’s no surprise that Oklahoma City Thunder fans turned up early to let their former superstar know what they thought of his free agency decision.

Hours before Saturday night’s prime-time tip-off between last year’s two Western Conference finalists, hundreds of fans turned up at Chesapeake Energy Arena sporting signs, shirts and even cupcake costumes to troll their former MVP.

When KD took to the court for pregame warmups, however, they got their first of many chances to boo the living heck out of him.

Playing for the first time as a visitor in a building where he was beloved for so many years will be a difficult, weird and emotional experience for Kevin Durant, and the fans aren’t going to make it any easier as they take advantage of their right to boo him relentlessly for leaving the Thunder and abandoning Russell Westbrook.

In their third matchup with the Warriors this season, the Thunder are hoping that home-court advantage will help OKC get its first victory over the Warriors since adding KD, especially since Durant will have a hard time not being distracted by the hostile crowd.

Kevin Durant is on the court warming up and Thunder fans are cheering every miss so far — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) February 12, 2017

So far this season, KD is averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range. If it weren’t for the presence of three other top-20 players on the same roster, he’d be garnering much more MVP buzz.

Of course, his former star teammate Russell Westbrook has a lot to do with that, as he’s on pace to become the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire season. Ironically enough, the NBA’s other leading MVP candidate is another ex-teammate of Durant’s, James Harden.

Saturday night’s game will be a night of emotion, hostility and tons of competitive fire. Though the Dubs have won both games against OKC by 20+ points this season, the boos raining down on Durant could make this game an even contest.

