OKC Thunder Game Day Update – Cavaliers Big 3 Rumored to be playing

With the OKC Thunder hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers rumors was the Cavs ‘Big 3’ wouldn’t play. As of 6:30 PM rumor is they will all play.

The OKC Thunder thought they dodged a bullet when rumors swirled none of the Cavaliers Big three of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving or Kevin Love would play tonight.

But NBA TV Ten Before Tip Fred McLeod reported all three could see time on the court tonight. This following shoot around this morning with McLeod noting the Cavs arrived to the hotel around 3:00 AM Thursday morning.

Lue likely to test Derrick Williams with reserves:

The other big news for Cleveland is the newest Cav – Derrick Williams will likely get minutes off the bench. Williams was released by the New York Knicks earlier this week. Cleveland jumped on the waived forward signing him to a 10-day contract in a try-out, if you will.

Williams isn’t exactly the player pundits expected to be signed given LeBron James recent call to add a play maker to the squad. That said, since the loss of Chris “Birdman” Anderson to a torn ACL the Cavs lack depth in the frontcourt.

Must Read: Five stats that correlate to Thunder wins and losses

[embedded content]

Relying solely on Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye may be putting undo pressure on the trio. Factor in the loss of Timofey Mozgov and it’s showing up this season in terms of rebounding, at the rim and paint protection.

More from Thunderous Intentions

In addition to Andersen and J.R. Smith being out, Iman Shumpert who twisted his ankle and was last seen in a walking boot is likely to miss tonight’s affair as well.

To get yourself fully prepared for the tip check out Chris Hughes pregame analysis report.

Odds:

With the uncertainty of whether the Cavaliers Big 3 will play the odds makers basically make this a draw listing the Thunder as 2 point favorites. Given home teams get a 2 to 3 point advantage, that makes this a wash. The over – under is set at 207 points.

Striped Men:

The officials calling the game are: Derrick Stafford (#9), Mitchell Ervin (#27), and Pat Fraher (#26).

Check back with Thunderous Intentions post game for a full post game roundup.

This article originally appeared on