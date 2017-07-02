Oklahoma 18-year-old arrested, accused of prostituting two juveniles

An 18-year-old has been arrested and accused of prostituting two juveniles at a metro hotel.

Oklahoma City Police Department report show that Makinzie Nida, 18, was arrested June 28.

Related stories…

At approximately 11:30 p.m. members of the Vice Enforcement Unit reportedly found Nida to be prostituting two juvenile girls from Studio 6 motel, 4601 SW 3 Street.

Officers allegedly found marijuana and a powdery substance inside the room. The substance later tested positive for a cocaine base.

Read more from FOX 25 News.