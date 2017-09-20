Oklahoma City police officer shoots, kills man holding stick

A man holding a stick in his hand was shot and killed by an Oklahoma City police officer Tuesday night, officials said.

Authorities found the unidentified man in the front yard of a house after they were called to a hit-and-run crash at about 8:15 p.m., Oklahoma City Police Department Capt. Bo Mathews said at a news conference. Two police officers confronted the man, who had a stick in his hand.

One officer deployed his taser and the other officer fired his gun, striking and killing the man, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting. Mathews said there were several people who witnessed the shooting and will be interviewed for information.

The officer who fired his gun was put on administrative leave. Neither officer involved was identified.

Mathews also said he could not confirm reports the man shot was deaf.

