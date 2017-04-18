Oklahoma deputy dead, suspect on the run

An Oklahoma deputy was shot and killed Tuesday and the alleged shooter carjacked a pair of vehicles during his escape and remained at large.

Logan County Sheriff’s deputy David Wade was flown to a hospital after the shooting, however, it was announced he had died later Tuesday. The Logan County Commissioner ordered flags at half staff.

After shooting the deputy, the suspect, named as 45-year-old Nathan Aaron Leforce, allegedly stole the cop’s vehicle, abandoned it and then carjacked another vehicle, News 9 reported. That car has since been found, however, Leforce remained on the run, officials said.

Suspect has been identified by OHP as 45 year-old Nathan Aaron Leforce. pic.twitter.com/nc9jPpPBxS — FBI Oklahoma City (@FBIOklahomaCity) April 18, 2017

Oklahoma City Police said Leforce was wearing a black shirt and had tattoos on his neck.

A helicopter had been called in to aid the search effort and the FBI was also assisting.