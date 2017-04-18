Oklahoma deputy dies after shooting, suspect arrested

An Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy died Tuesday after being shot while serving an eviction notice, authorities said, and a suspect was later arrested after a manhunt.

The Logan County deputy was identified as David Wade. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told reporters the deputy was shot several times, including in the face. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities said Nathan Aaron LeForce, 45, shot Wade in Mulhall and then drove his patrol car about 25 miles to a convenience store near the town of Coyle. There he stole another vehicle, which has since been found near Guthrie.

LeForce was found in a nearby outbuilding, where he surrendered to authorities, Vincent said. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges he might face.

Mulhall is about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Devereaux said earlier Tuesday that Wade was coherent and appeared stable before being taken to a hospital. Wade was married with children and had worked for the sheriff’s office about three years.