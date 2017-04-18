Oklahoma deputy shot, suspect on the run

An Oklahoma deputy was shot on Tuesday morning and the alleged shooter carjacked a pair of vehicles during his escape and remained at large.

The condition of the Logan County Sheriff’s deputy was unknown, however, he was flown to a nearby hospital, KFOR reported.

After shooting the deputy, the suspect allegedly stole the cop’s vehicle, abandoned it and then carjacked another vehicle, News 9 reported. The man is believed to be in a gray 2010 Mazda with Oklahoma license plate AEN-616. It was seen traveling south on Henney Road, according to KFOR.

UPDATE: The Logan County shooting suspect is described as a white male wearing a black shirt with tattoos on his neck. 1/2 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 18, 2017

Oklahoma City Police said the suspect was wearing a black shirt and had tattoos on his neck.

A helicopter had been called in to aid the search effort.