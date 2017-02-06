Oklahoma Football Recruiting Not Year-at-a-Time Activity

Less than a week removed from signing at top-10 class for 2017, Oklahoma football recruiting is already working ahead toward 2018 and 19.

That’s the way things roll for the country’s elite college programs, and the Sooners are there with the best of them.

Oklahoma’s 2017 recruiting class – 27 strong with 18 rated as four-star prospects – is in place, and Bob Stoops and his coaching staff are already busy working on the season after that and the one after that.

Even the day before National Signing Day last Wednesday, OU coaches were in contact with some 20 prospects for the 2018 and 2019 recruiting classes, according to Oklahoma City Oklahoman Sooner beat writer Brook Pryor.

The Sooners have three verbal commitments for the class of 2018: an elite quarterback, an offensive tackle and a defensive back.

Offensive tackle Brey Walker is a four-star prospect from nearby Moore, Okla. Oklahoma wasn’t the only major program after Walker, who gave his verbal commitment to the Sooners in August 2015. He also had offers from Alabama. Georgia, Arkansas. Michigan and Oklahoma State.

Cameron Rising, a four-star quarterback recruit from Newbury, Calif., verbally committed in August 2016, adding to the growing number of prospects Oklahoma is getting from the recruiting-rich state of California. Rising also drew high interest from Alabama, Arizona State, California and Houston.

Defensive back Jordan Austin, rated a three-star prospect, also hails from California.

Josh McCuiston, editor of SoonerScoop.com., told the Oklahoman’s Pryor “(the 2018) class will be smaller.

“So Oklahoma doesn’t have to have 15 guys by the season opener (in 2018). They just need 10, 11 and then they can keep building through the winter.”

