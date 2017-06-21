Oklahoma officials, others dispute California climate claim

Officials from Oklahoma and several other states are asking California’s insurance commissioner to stop pressing companies to publicly disclose fossil fuel investments and divest from the coal industry, saying it only confuses consumers and unnecessarily brings politics into the insurance market.

Continue Reading Below

California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones says the investments may be risky due to a move from fossil fuels to renewable energy because of climate change.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said Wednesday he sent a letter signed by 11 other state attorneys general and Kentucky’s governor because Jones’ assertion is wrong, threatens energy and insurance companies and violates the U.S. Constitution.

A similar letter sent by Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak is signed by five other state insurance commissioners.

___

Ronayne reported from Sacramento, California.