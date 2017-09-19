Oklahoma police now say 7 officers injured in shootout

Police now say seven officers were injured during a weekend shootout in central Oklahoma, and one officer remains hospitalized.

Police initially said two officers were wounded Sunday as they tried to serve a search warrant following a kidnapping attempt in Chickasha, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Chickasha Police Chief Goebel Music said Tuesday that seven officers were injured after the suspect allegedly opened fire from a local home, though most officers were treated at the scene. Music says one officer remains hospitalized, with injuries to his right arm.

The suspect, 61-year-old Alex Warren Klingler, is being held in the Grady County Jail on complaints of kidnapping, assault and battery and shooting with intent to kill. Jail records don’t list an attorney for him.