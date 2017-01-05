Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon reportedly to declare for draft

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is expected to depart Norman and head to the NFL, according to multiple reports.

Mixon is coming off an All-Big 12 season, in which he rushed for 1,274 and tallied 15 total touchdowns, but he made bigger headlines over a video that was made public last month of him punching a woman at a Norman restaurant in 2014.

Mixon was charged with assault in 2014 after striking the female Oklahoma student in the face and breaking her jaw in four places. Eventually, he agreed to a plea deal and served no jail time, but he was suspended by the school for the entire 2014 season. He returned to the field in 2015, playing the last two seasons.

Mixon’s history returned to the spotlight when the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Dec. 6 that the tape of Mixon punching the woman — which had previously been sealed — be released to the public.

The brutal video caused national fervor, with many calling for the jobs of Bob Stoops and other members of Oklahoma’s administration who had allowed Mixon to play even after they saw the video two years ago.

Despite the public outcry, Mixon played in Monday’s Sugar Bowl, tallying 91 yards and two touchdowns, in what we now know was his final game in an Oklahoma uniform.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 16.