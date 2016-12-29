Oklahoma State Alamo Bowl: Halftime thoughts

The Oklahoma State Cowboys carry a 17-0 lead over the Colorado Buffaloes into halftime at the 2016 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys look like a different team, especially on defense, in the 2016 Alamo Bowl. Quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 192 yards and one touchdown in the first half. OK State held the Colorado offense to 153 total yards and zero points with a 17-0 halftime score.

The Cowboys got a great effort from running back Chris Carson with 40 yards rushing, 24 yards passing (on a reverse pass to Rudolph), and one touchdown rushing. True freshman Justice Hill tacked on another 25 yards rushing. A seven-yard loss destroyed Hill’s chance to have a good average of yards per carry in the first half. The rushing attack has not been great, but good enough to keep the offense balanced to give Rudolph time to throw.

Now let’s take a look at the halftime thoughts for Oklahoma State at the 2016 Alamo Bowl.

Mike Yurcich getting creative

OK State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich brought out some trick plays in the first half. Rudolph caught a reverse pass for 24 yards. Carson caught a pass on a creative looking pass/option for 15 plus yards on one of the first plays of the game.

Head coach Mike Gundy is known to keep pretty tight control of the offense. Yet, Yurcich drew up some nice schemes in the first half. Look out for more trick plays to try to open up the offense in the second half.

Injuries hampering Colorado

Colorado is suffering from multiple injuries most notably to quarterback Sefo Liufau and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. The injury to Awuzie allowed OK State to target him using James Washington on some deep routes. Washington has 74 receiving yards and one touchdown. However, Washington did have a nasty drop in the first half on what could have been a 45-yard completion.

If the Buffs can get healthier in the second half, some momentum might swing their way.

Mason Rudolph looks as confident as he has all season

Rudolph made very few mistakes in the first half. The announcement of him and Washington returning to school could be fueling Rudolph even more. Colorado has a strong pass defense but Rudolph is making them look worse than they actually are.

Expect more looks from Rudolph to Washington in the second half with the Buffs beat up in the secondary. Wide receiver Chris Lacy could get some more looks in the second half as well after a quiet first half with only 11 receiving yards.

More from Pokes Post

This article originally appeared on