Oklahoma State Basketball: Brad Underwood laying the foundation for something special

Former Stephen F. Austin head coach Brad Underwood is laying the foundation for something special with the Oklahoma State basketball program.

The Oklahoma State basketball team did not get a good start to conference play this season. They have a record of 10-5 (0-3 Big 12) after their 61-57 loss to the no. 1 Baylor Bears on Jan. 8. OK State fans lost quite a bit of trust in their basketball program near the end of former head coach Travis Ford’s tenure. Former Stephen F. Austin head coach Brad Underwood joined the Cowboys following the 2015-16 college basketball season.

He brought a new level of excitement to the men’s basketball program that faded in recent years. OK State’s first Big 12 game of the season against the West Virginia Mountaineers was the first sellout for a basketball game in Gallagher-Iba Arena since 2012. Even though the Cowboys’ game with WVU resulted in a 92-75 defeat, it signaled the beginning of a new era for the program.

Underwood signed a few key players in the short span of time he had to bring in new recruits before the 2016-17 season. He brought in freshmen like point guard Brandon Averette and center Lucas N’Guessan that are now key pieces of the OK State rotation. Moreover, sophomore point guard Jawun Evans is playing like one of the best guards in the nation right now.

With the Pokes’ 61-57 loss in Waco, it feels like some key home wins could be just around the corner. OK State hosts the 10-4 (2-1 Big 12) Iowa State Cyclones in Stillwater on Jan. 11 and then a key home game with the no. 2 Kansas Jayhawks on Jan. 14 in Lawrence.

Maybe the most impressive turnaround for any player with Underwood so far is junior forward Jeffrey Carroll. He averages 16.1 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.9 steals, in just over 24 minutes on the floor per game. Carroll averages almost three points more per game than senior shooting guard Phil Forte who gets 28.9 minutes per game, compared to 24.7 for Carroll.

However, with such a solid freshman class, Underwood can lay the foundation for something truly special building over the next few seasons. Lindy Waters III, Thomas Dziagwa, Cameron McGriff, Averette, and N’Guessan, are all key pieces of the rotation with bright futures for the Cowboys.

More talent is just around the corner with four-star guards Amauri Hardy and Zack Dawson. Underwood still has a while to bring in more commits before the 2017 National Signing Day.

There is a different feeling in Stillwater surrounding the basketball program. Excitement like OK State felt around the Eddie Sutton tenure might be a thing before too long. Underwood did a great job with the program so far, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

