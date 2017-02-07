Oklahoma State Basketball: Ranking the 10 biggest wins this season

Taking a look at the 10 biggest wins for the Oklahoma State basketball team as they reach a season-defining stretch in the Big 12.

The Oklahoma State basketball team is currently the hottest team in the Big 12 with five straight victories, and four of which over conference opponents. They currently own a record of 15-8 (4-6 Big 12) entering their Feb. 8 matchup with the no. 6 Baylor Bears.

With the season more than halfway over, and with the most exciting parts still yet to come, it’s time to look at the ten best wins of the season so far for the Pokes.

A few things accounted for on this list include the overall quality of the opponent, the momentum shifts because of the win, and the amount won by. There are 15 games to chose from, so it may seem like a few of the wins lower on the list are insignificant. Moreover, wins against teams like the UConn Huskies and Georgetown Hoyas have lost some of their significance because those teams are having lackluster seasons by their standards.

OK State sits in a good position right now. They have the chance to notch two more conference wins to get themselves to .500 in conference play for the first time this season, against BU and the Texas Longhorns.

As a whole, it seems like the Pokes are having more fun on the court, and fans are having more fun at Gallagher-Iba Arena, than in the last few seasons. First-year head coach Brad Underwood is already making his mark and laying the foundation in Stillwater.

Now, let’s take a look at the ten biggest wins so far in the 2016-17 campaign for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

[embedded content]

10. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Date: Dec. 22

Final Score: 92-70

Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

Current Opponent Record: 12-9 (5-5 Southland)

The Pokes final game before they started Big 12 play looked like a solid confidence builder. However, it was also the Cowboys’ final win before their longest losing streak of the season as they lost their first six games in Big 12 play.

Senior shooting guard Phil Forte had a great game, leading the Cowboys in scoring, with 19 points. Meanwhile, he shot better than 50 percent from the field.

Furthermore, it was an impressive victory for the Pokes considering their star point guard Jawun Evans only scored six points. In effect, they had to find some secondary scoring from guys like freshman guard Lindy Waters III, who posted 12 points and four rebounds against the Hooks.

Overall, it was difficult to pick one certain game to slot at no. 10, but this could be an underrated win for the Pokes moving forward.

9. Georgetown Hoyas

Date: Nov. 23

Final Score: 97-70

Location: Maui Invitational Tournament

Current Opponent Record: 13-11 (4-7 Big East)

The Hoyas are not having near the type of season their fans expect out of them. They are second from the bottom in the Big East after putting together a respectable record in out of conference play.

Junior forward Jeffrey Carroll really started to get some national attention in this game. He posted a game-high 20 points, as well as seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

The thing that killed the Hoyas in this matchup was turnovers. They turned it over 27 times compared to just 10 turnovers for the Pokes. Waters III and freshman point guard Brandon Averette led the way for the Cowboys on defense with 10 steals combined.

This game was one of the most dominant Cowboy victories to date. No matter what kind of season a team like that is having, a 27-point victory over a traditional basketball program like Georgetown is always something to be proud of for any program. It was a fun way to see OK State finish out the Maui Invitational Tournament.

[embedded content]

8. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Date: Dec. 10

Final Score: 71-67

Location: Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, OK

Current Opponent Record: 12-10 (6-4 AAC)

The best part about beating Tulsa was the emergence of Averette. He had a game-high 17 points in the absence of Evans at the point guard position. Ever since this game, Underwood trusts Averette with more minutes, even alongside Evans.

This was a tightly contested game the entire way, as the Golden Hurricane actually outscored the Cowboys in the second half 37-33. Carroll’s 13 points and eight rebounds also helped push the Cowboys to a four-point victory.

Another freshman that really broke out in this game was guard Thomas Dziagwa who scored 11 points, nine coming from behind the three-point line. However, Dziagwa’s playing time has been spotty this season. The emergence of sophomore guard Davon Dillard has a lot to do with that.

It’s always good for the Pokes to start off their schedule against their two biggest rivals from Oklahoma with two victories. That’s something to always keep the fans in Stillwater happy.

[embedded content]

7. UConn Huskies

Date: Nov. 21

Final Score: 98-90

Location: Maui Invitational Tournament

Current Opponent Record: 10-12 (5-5 AAC)

A victory over any UConn basketball team, whether it be men’s or women’s, should never be taken for granted. Yet, there’s no understating the struggles that head coach Kevin Ollie is having with the Huskies this season. At this point, it’s likely that UConn will miss out on the NCAA Tournament. They would need a crazy run and more than likely a conference championship to get a bid on Selection Sunday.

However, the Pokes still managed to get their fourth victory of the season over the Huskies in both team’s first matchup in the 2016 Maui Invitational Tournament. Evans had his coming out party on National Television in this game with a game-high 35 points, six assists, and five steals.

The Cowboys stole the ball 18 times from the Huskies while UConn managed just one steal. It was a good look at how good Underwood’s defensive scheme could be against sub-par opponents.

Forte and Carroll also turned in quality performances, each scoring 18 points. Moreover, Forte always got four steals. It was a good lead up game to what would be a rough matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

[embedded content]

6. TCU Horned Frogs

Date: Jan. 23

Final Score: 89-76

Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

Current Opponent Record: 16-7 (5-5 Big 12)

OK State’s victory over TCU was one of the most fun games to watch of the season so far for the Pokes. Neither team really gave way to show a clear victor until the end of the game. The Cowboys outscored the Frogs 57-47 in the second half, also making one of the highest-scoring halves of the season for either team.

Evans led the Cowboys in points with 27. Carroll managed one of his few double-doubles of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Evans also totaled eight assists, by far the most of any Cowboy during this game.

Outside of Evans and Carroll, not many other Cowboys had a great game. Forte only scored nine points and he struggled shooting from three as well.

Senior forward Mitchell Solomon had a really good game with eight points, four rebounds, and one assist.

The Frogs were a tough out, drawing twice as many turnovers from the Cowboys as the Cowboys were able to draw from them. However, it was the first home Big 12 win of the season for Underwood and the Pokes which helped spark the hot streak the Cowboys are currently riding.

[embedded content]

5. Arkansas Razorbacks

Date: Jan. 28

Final Score: 99-71

Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

Current Opponent Record: 17-6 (6-4 SEC)

Maybe the most mind boggling blowout the Pokes have this season was against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. OK State entered the game as 7.5 point favorites but blew that out of the water by winning by a whopping 28 point margin.

Carroll led the Cowboys in scoring against the Razorbacks with 20 points. He also nabbed seven rebounds as well.

The biggest reason why the Cowboys dominated the Razorbacks was the rebounding margin. The Pokes brought in 40 rebounds while the Razorbacks only managed 23. Evans, Carroll, and Solomon all had seven rebounds.

Carroll, Evans, Forte, Dillard, and senior forward Leyton Hammonds all scored in double figures. It was one of the most genuinely impressive performances by the Cowboys this season.

[embedded content]

4. Wichita State Shockers

Date: Dec. 17

Final Score: 93-76

Location: Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, KS

Current Opponent Record: 21-4 (11-1 Missouri Valley)

Another huge game for Evans and Carroll came against the Shockers. They combined for 44 points and 10 rebounds. However, WSU entered this game as 7.5 point favorites. It was another one of those games, much like the Arkansas game, that went completely against the script.

Yet, that has somewhat become standard operating procedure for Underwood since his time at Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjacks were never expected to do much but Underwood led them to a 53-1 record in conference play during his tenure there.

Dziagwa and Averette gave the Cowboys a huge boost off the bench with 17 points and five assists combined.

The Cowboys shot 52.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range, while the Shockers shot just 36.5 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from three.

Hamonds and Evans both shot better than 50 percent from three-point range and also both scored in double figures.

[embedded content]

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date: Jan. 21

Final Score: 83-64

Location: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

Current Opponent Record: 16-7 (4-6 Big 12)

The Texas Tech Red Raiders can be thanked for the Cowboys spark to their current five-game winning streak. OK State entered this game having lost their last six games, all six in Big 12 play. However, Carroll’s 25 points and nine rebounds led the Cowboys to a 19 point victory in Lubbock.

Forte had a great game as well with 21 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Yet, the most impressive part of this victory was the fact that the Pokes managed to win this game while Evans only had seven points, dealing with foul trouble for most of the game.

The biggest discrepancy between TTU and OK State in this contest was the three-point shooting. OK State shot 68.8 percent from three while the Red Raiders shot just 33.3 percent from three. The Pokes also out-rebounded the Red Raiders by 29-17.

The value of this victory concerning only the NCAA Tournament, might not be the third best win on the Cowboys’ resume. Yet, it sparked their best run of the season and the Red Raiders are still likely going to be a Tournament team this season.

[embedded content]

2. Oklahoma Sooners

Date: Jan. 30

Final Score: 68-66

Location: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Current Opponent Record: 8-14 (Big 12)

This victory is more about overcoming the road block that has been the Oklahoma Sooners and Lloyd Noble Center, which really bested the Cowboys for the last decade. Moreover, this game was by far the most exciting finish of any game on the schedule this season.

Forte hit a game-winning three-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock. OU followed that by air-balling a shot to seal the victory for the Pokes.

Overall, it’s been a rough year for Lon Kruger and the Sooners. Yet, the Cowboys needed this victory to win in Norman for the first time since 2004. It also snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Sooners.

Evans led the Cowboys in scoring with 24 points, while also stealing the ball three times. And Waters III gave the Pokes a huge boost off the bench with 11 points and two rebounds on his way to being named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week last week.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the next Bedlam meeting which takes place at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Feb. 18.

[embedded content]

1. West Virginia Mountaineers

Date: Feb. 4

Final Score: 82-75

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Current Opponent Record: 18-5 (6-4 Big 12)

The most recent victory for the Cowboys was also their most important so far this season. West Virginia came into this matchup ranked no. 7, favored by 10.5 points. Yet, Saturday also saw all three teams at the top of the Big 12 standings lose at home.

Forte, Evans, and Carroll all scored in double figures. Moreover, Dillard, Averette, Waters III, and freshman forward Cameron McGriff gave the Pokes a boost off the bench.

The Cowboys out-rebounded the Mountaineers 26-13 but turned the ball over 10 times more. The biggest factor was the fact that the Cowboys outshot the Mountaineers. OK State shot 62.5 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from three. Very few teams ever lose when shooting that well.

Hopefully, this gives the Cowboys enough momentum to reign victorious over BU at home on Feb. 8. It was more than enough to gain the Pokes enough national respect to be considered a solid Tournament team once again.

