The Indiana Pacers have agreed to trade forward Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to an ESPN report late Friday. The deal would see George, the Pacers’s All-Star, team up with the 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook. According to reports, the Thunder will trade acquire 6’4″ shooting guard Victor Oladipo, and 6’11” power forward Domantas Sabonis.

