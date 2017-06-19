Old charges dismissed against 2 accused in cookout slayings

A Pennsylvania judge has dismissed drug and weapons charges stemming from a 2013 case against two men who were later charged in an ambush at a cookout that killed five adults and an unborn child last year.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports an Allegheny County judge on Monday granted a dismissal request from attorneys for 29-year-old Cheron Shelton and 27-year-old Robert Thomas along with a third defendant in the drug case.

The defendants originally were charged in connection with heroin and stolen weapons allegedly found in February 2013 in a home in Wilkinsburg, a Pittsburgh suburb, but the charges were dismissed.

Defense attorneys objected when they were refiled in April of last year as homicide investigators were working to solve the March 2016 cookout shootings in Wilkinsburg.