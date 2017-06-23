Old Trump home off the market

Within a day of hitting the rental market, President Donald Trump’s childhood home scored a tenant who will pay $4,000 a month for the five-bedroom Tudor in Queens.

An investor who snapped up the president’s former home at auction in January put the empty property up for rent last week and found a qualified renter within 24 hours, said Jason Friedman, a Long Island luxury broker with the Friedman Team of Coldwell Banker, who officially closed the deal on Wednesday.

The leaseholder agreed to pay 14 percent more than the $3,500 monthly asking rent.

Trump’s father, Fred Trump, built the five-bedroom house on Wareham Place in the upper-middle-class neighborhood of Jamaica Estates in 1940. The home is listed as the president’s address on his birth certificate.

The family lived there until Trump was four years old, when they moved to a grander brick property on a nearby street.

The home has since traded hands multiple times and saw its value jump after Trump won the presidential election in November. The current owner, named in property records only as a company called Trump Childhood Home, LLC, bought the house at an auction held days before the Trump’s inauguration for $2.14 million.

The rental agreement will bring some life back to a property that neighbors complained had become overgrown and unkempt since January, according to recent reports.

The house has four-and-a-half bathrooms, a fireplace, a formal dining room, sunroom, and a paneled study with oak floors. There’s also a two-car garage and a fully finished basement.

Meanwhile, a property owned by Trump’s daughter Ivanka has had a much harder time finding a tenant.

Ivanka Trump put a luxury apartment she bought for $1.5 million in her dad’s Trump Park Avenue building up for rent for $15,000 a month in October, cut the listing price to $13,000 in February and still has not found a renter.