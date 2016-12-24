Ole Miss Football: Hugh Freeze is not going to the NFL

Reports that Hugh Freeze is a candidate to replace Gus Bradley as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars surfaced early this morning.

Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was named as a candidate to replace Gus Bradley as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars according to CBS Sports.

Freeze was joined by Tom Coughlin and Josh McDaniels as some of the candidates according to CBS.

Let us get this out-of-the-way. Hugh Freeze is not going to the NFL.

I am not sure he even has that option. A coach that went 5-7 in a season and is currently under NCAA investigation is usually not a candidate for an NFL job.

ICYMI: 5 must-have 2017 football recruiting targets

This is one of three things. Either Jimmy Sexton, Freeze’ agent is looking to get Freeze paid. Or Jacksonville is actually trying to hire him.

Or, and hear me out on this one, rivals are using this against Ole Miss in recruiting.

Is it not odd that right as Ole Miss hires multiple assistant coaches to the staff that these rumors surface?

Recruiting season is just now heating up and now Freeze is a NFL candidate? .

Ole Miss is looking to sign the best player to ever come out of Mississippi on Tuesday and now Freeze is going to the Jags?

Yeah, this reeks of a rival school suggesting Freeze’ name to the media to try to hinder the Ole Miss recruiting efforts.

This would not even be the first time that it has happened this season in NCAA football.

Jim Harbaugh was rumored to be an NFL candidate, but he refutes the rumors. Harbaugh claims that the rumors were lies made up by his enemies to hurt Michigan recruiting.

Could the same thing be happening at Ole Miss?

More from Ole Hotty Toddy

This article originally appeared on