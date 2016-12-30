Ole Miss Football: Rebels hire Tray Scott to coach defensive line

Ole Miss announced the hiring of Tray Scott as the new defensive line coach for the Rebel defense. He will coach under defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff.

In a move that has been rumored for weeks now, Ole Miss football has hired Tray Scott as the new defensive line coach. Scott will replace Chris Kiffin at the position.

A former graduate assistant at Ole Miss, Scott has some experience coaching at Ole Miss.

The move was effectively kept a secret until Scott’s former team, North Carolina, finished their bowl game.

The Tar Heels lost to Stanford 25-23 in the Sun Bowl.

While at North Carolina, Scott’s defensive line had a havoc rate of 4.8%, which is good enough for 64th in the nation.

When he arrives at Ole Miss, Scott will have a lot more talent on the defensive line to work with.

He is known in coaching circles as one of the best recruiters in the country. This coaching staff that Ole Miss has assembled could be one of the best collection of recruiters in the conference.

Scott will have returning defensive lineman Marquis Haynes to use when he arrives.

Ole Miss opens the 2017 season against South Alabama. The Rebels look to improve on a 5-7 season in 2016.

