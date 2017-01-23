The Packers’ season is over, but the feud between Aaron Rodgers and his family appears to be just getting started.

As Terez Owens noted Monday, Rodgers girlfriend Olivia Munn “liked” a series of Instagram comments blasting Rodgers’ family after Green Bay’s embarrassing 44-21 loss to the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.

“This team looked liked a family this season- & Aaron Rodgers had a great year, thank you for being his biggest supporter after his family caused so much negative distractions,” one user wrote, to Munn’s approval.

“Thank you for standing by Aaron when his own family sold stories to the media in recent weeks and tried very hard to wreck his momentum. He is lucky to have found you. Real love is a gift,” was another comment liked by Munn.

Rodgers’ longtime girlfriend also penned a supportive — and not-so subtle — note on Instagram to her fellow Cheeseheads.

“So proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far. THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far,” wrote Munn, who has been targeted by some Packers fans when the team stumbles.

