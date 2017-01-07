Olli Pahkala wins $200,000 in Formula E sim race

Olli Pahkala won the inaugural Visa Vegas eRace on the virtual streets of Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 20 Formula E racers had been pitted together against 10 sim racers in an event that ended with a 20-lap race around a 3.1-mile, 20-turn circuit, with a $1 million prize on the line, $200,000 of which would go to the race winner.

Sim racer Bono Huis led most of the race from pole, but Pahkala, racing for Mahindra Racing, was able to use his FanBoost after pitting early to turn some fast laps on a clean circuit to leapfrog his competition during the round of stops.

Meanwhile, Huis held on to second place ahead of a hard-charging Felix Rosenquist in third.

While there were no virtual Safety Cars – or even virtual Virtual Safety Cars – during the race, there was a major three-car incident during the middle of the event that involved Graham Carroll, Aleksi Uusi and David Greco.

Massive accident between Graham Carroll, Aleksi Uusi and David Greco #VegaseRace >> https://t.co/V8jdljCLFJ https://t.co/j4OhJ0BLzY — FIA Formula E (@FIAformulaE) January 8, 2017

Fortunately, thanks to virtual racing technology, no drivers were injured during the incident.