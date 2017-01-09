6.8 F
Monday, January 9, 2017
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Raises Full-year Outlook After Better-than-expected Holiday Sales

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. said Monday it is raising its full-year outlook after better-than-expected holiday sales. The discount retailer said it now expects full-year sales to total about $888 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $874 million. It expects same-store sales growth of about 3% and per-share earnings of about 93 cents. Excluding transaction expenses, the company is expecting adjusted EPS of about 94 cents. The FactSet consensus is for same-store sales growth of 3.2% and EPS of 92 cents. For the nine-week period to end December, the company said sales rose 16.3% and same-store sales rose 1.9%. Shares were not yet active premarket, but are up 53% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 18%.

