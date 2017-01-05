Olympic ski champion Tina Maze to reconsider retirement

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) Olympic ski champion Tina Maze of Slovenia tells The Associated Press that she might reconsider her decision to retire.

In October, Maze announced that she planned to quit the sport after competing in one final race, the giant slalom in her home country on Saturday.

Speaking in Croatia where she attended a men’s World Cup race, the 33-year-old Maze says ”in human nature, there is always mind changing. … My body is not capable of 10 more years of skiing, but maybe two.”

Maze, who hasn’t competed since March 2015, says whether she returns for the 2017-18 Olympic season is ”not depending just on me” but on ”other circumstances.”

Her coach and boyfriend, Andrea Massi, says ”I don’t push her in one direction, this is Tina’s decision.”