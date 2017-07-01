NEW YORK — So much has changed in the eight days since Asdrubal Cabrera returned to the Mets’ clubhouse in San Francisco, stood in front of his corner locker and quietly asked for a trade. Since that afternoon, the Mets have won seven of eight — including a 7-6 victory over the Phillies on Saturday at Citi Field, which Cabrera powered with a go-ahead, two-run homer.

Still a Met for the time being, Cabrera hit his decisive shot off Pat Neshek in the seventh, to the glee of the 33,080 attending the shortstop’s own bobblehead day. Soon after, fans scattered to the concourses to wait out a 57-minute rain delay.