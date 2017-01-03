Onboard videos and more from the 2017 Dakar Rally

The 2017 Dakar Rally got underway in Paraguay on Monday, with Nasser Al-Attiyah and Xavier de Soultrait winning Stage 1 in the car and bikes categories respectively.

However, both celebrations were short-lived as Al-Attiyah’s Toyota was on fire by the end of the stage, while Xavier de Soultrait was penalized one minute for speeding during the stage, dropping him to 10th. This moved Juan Pedrero Garcia up to the top spot in bikes, but it was Toby Price who won Stage 2 on Tuesday.

While it’s still early in the event, the competitors and fans of the 2017 Dakar Rally have already been treated to some rough rides and incredible sights in Paraguay:

Action at the first day of #dakar2017 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/hnTSzJP4qs — Tim Coronel (@TimCoronel) January 3, 2017

Footage of stage 1! pic.twitter.com/SzOg2gMTca — Jurgen vd Goorbergh (@GoKoBra) January 2, 2017